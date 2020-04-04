Overview

Dr. Omer Koc, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Istanbul and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Koc works at Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.