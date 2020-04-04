See All Hematologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Omer Koc, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omer Koc, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Istanbul and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.

Dr. Koc works at Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0279

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 04, 2020
    The best.
    — Apr 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Omer Koc, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588629059
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Hosps Cleveland
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    • U Istanbul
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Euclid Hospital
    • Hillcrest Hospital
    • South Pointe Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omer Koc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koc works at Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Koc’s profile.

    Dr. Koc has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

