Dr. Omer Kineish, MD
Overview
Dr. Omer Kineish, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Locations
UroSurg Associates350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 953-9038
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kineish was very professional, caring and helpful. He provided much needed guidance, knowledge and recommendations.
About Dr. Omer Kineish, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730575663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kineish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kineish accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kineish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kineish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kineish.
