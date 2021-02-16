Dr. Omer Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Khalil, MD
Dr. Omer Khalil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Khalil works at
Central Arkansas Radiation Thpy8901 Carti Way Ste 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 945-3330
Texas Breast Specialists3401 Springhill Dr Ste 490, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Khalil. He is genuinely warm and affectionately concerned for his patients and our well being. His bedside manner beyond reproach and he is more than capable of giving the best possible care. Dr. Khalil works well not only with the other professionals on my care team, but he and his staff are knowledgeable of what it takes to coordinate with insurance. He is a praying doctor and has been nothing but a blessing to me. I thank God I have him fighting/working in my corner.
About Dr. Omer Khalil, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1467671792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Anemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.