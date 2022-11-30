Dr. Omer Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omer Khalid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Khalid works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specialists7300 Ashlake Pkwy Ste 200, Chesterfield, VA 23832 Directions (804) 373-6814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 429-4794
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
Was made to feel very comfortable. Always listened to what I had to say. Was given step by step details on what to expect and immediate feedback on results. Very, nice and upbeat.
About Dr. Omer Khalid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174565899
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Dow Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Gastritis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.