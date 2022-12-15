Dr. Omer Ilahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Ilahi, MD
Dr. Omer Ilahi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 307-2294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP6560 Fannin St Ste 1016, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP3711 Garth Rd Ste E, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3693
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Saw me shortly after my arrival. Listened well and offered options for my issues. Room was very cold!
About Dr. Omer Ilahi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ilahi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilahi.
