Overview

Dr. Omer Ilahi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ilahi works at Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP in Pearland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.