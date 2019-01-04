See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Omer Aci, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omer Aci, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.

Dr. Aci works at 21 st century wellness academy in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    21St Century Footcare
    24 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-8100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Aci?

    Jan 04, 2019
    Love the service they provide very professional
    Harris L in Bay Shore, NY — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Omer Aci, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508178757
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bloomfield College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omer Aci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aci works at 21 st century wellness academy in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aci’s profile.

    Dr. Aci has seen patients for Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Aci speaks Spanish and Turkish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

