Overview

Dr. Omer Aci, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Aci works at 21 st century wellness academy in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.