Dr. Omer Aci, DPM
Overview
Dr. Omer Aci, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Long Island Community Hospital.
Locations
21St Century Footcare24 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-8100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Love the service they provide very professional
About Dr. Omer Aci, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Bloomfield College
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aci has seen patients for Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aci speaks Spanish and Turkish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.