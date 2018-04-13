Dr. Omeed Zardkoohi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zardkoohi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omeed Zardkoohi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omeed Zardkoohi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zardkoohi is one of the best physicians out there. He's extremely knowledgable, quick thinking, thinks of all angles of your symptoms and possible causes both common and uncommon and up to date on the newest medical treatments. Couldn't recommend him more. His staff was one of the best, as well!
About Dr. Omeed Zardkoohi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1912033390
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Zardkoohi works at
