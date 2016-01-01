See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Omeed works at Champaign Dental Group in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    1542 Tulane Ave Rm 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 568-4750
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Florida
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-2000
  3. 3
    4521 Swilcan 4521 Swilcan Brg Ln # N, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 328-7833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Laparotomy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Moaven Omeed, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 16 years of experience
  • English
  • 1689937385
Education & Certifications

  • MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
