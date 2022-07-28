Dr. Omar Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Wani, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Wani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, India and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Wani works at
Locations
Mountain Heart Cardiology2000 S Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What more could one want from a physician? Dr. Wani has managed my cardiac care skillfully for many years now, and also made a excellent referral when the time came for a procedure he does not personally perform. As well as medical treatment of my cardiac condition, he has performed both an EEC and a cardiac Cath on me very thoroughly and skillfully when they were needed. I have every confidence in him and feel fortunate to be under his care. Yes, he tends to run behind schedule often, but only because he will spend whatever time is needed with you as a patient if you have questions and concerns. If all is going well, he will so advise you and not waste unnecessary time. He also has an outstanding ability to explain matters on a basic or more advanced level as per your individual needs.
About Dr. Omar Wani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1326265893
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County University Southern California Medical Center
- Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, India
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wani has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.