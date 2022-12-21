Dr. Omar Wain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Wain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Wain, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
1
Long Island Surgical PLLC2000 N Village Ave Ste 211, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 900-7922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't have chosen a better surgeon, even if I had time to research myself. Dr. Wain was assigned to me at St. Joseph's for an emergency appendectomy. From the moment he came to see me in the ER he showed compassion, true caring for my situation and treated me like a human being, not a number. I felt very comfortable in his capable care. He answered all questions fully and I never felt rushed. Thank you Dr. Wain!
About Dr. Omar Wain, DO
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- New Look New Life Cosmetic Surgical Arts
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- RICHARD STOCKTON COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY
- General Surgery
