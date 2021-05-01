Dr. Omar Viswanath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Viswanath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Viswanath, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Viswanath works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Pain Consultants at Central Phoenix1277 E Missouri Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (480) 467-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Valley Pain Consultants - Central Phoenix1331 N 7th St Ste 355, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (480) 991-3005Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Viswanath?
Dr. Viswanath is the most skilled pain management physician I've had the good fortune to work with. I've struggled with chronic lower back pain and fractures for 10 years, rarely having a pain free day even though I was under a physicians care. When I met Dr. Viswanath he listened to every word I said, asked lots of questions and was able to suggest a course of action that immediately provided a level of pain relief I had not experienced before. He's a terrific Dr. and a great person.
About Dr. Omar Viswanath, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1669813994
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viswanath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanath accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanath works at
Dr. Viswanath has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viswanath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.