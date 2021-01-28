Dr. Omar Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Torres, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology117 E 18th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
Omar has been my dermatologist for many years. I did move away for a few years and am thrilled to start seeing Dr. Torres again. He is kind, professional and AMAZING at what he does. Grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Omar Torres, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477578607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.