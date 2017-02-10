Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Tamimi works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Forked River Office939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 349-4422
3
Endoscopy Center of Toms River473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422
4
Brick Office1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD of the Endoscopy Center of Toms River. Dr Tamimi and Staff displayed the utmost professionalism, courtesy and kindness throughout the initial meeting as well as the day of my Colonoscopy. Keeping in mind this was the first procedure as well as first time ever being sedated i was not nervous at all. Trust is earned and I have to say Dr. Tamimi and Staff certainly made me feel very comfortable as it could have been a much more stressful experience.
About Dr. Omar Tamimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932148327
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hosp Seton Hall University
- St George's University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tamimi works at
Dr. Tamimi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.