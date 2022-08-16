Dr. Omar Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Syed, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Neurosurgery Associates PA309 Engle St Ste 6, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-7737
-
2
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates7225 Bergenline Ave Ste 3A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 569-7737
-
3
Metropolitan Neurosurgery Associates1158 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 410-6990Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Syed?
After seeing so many specialists in NYC and not feeling comfortable with any of them I made the phone call to Dr Syed's office and it was one of my best decisions ever. Not only did I get a human on the phone immediately, I was able to schedule an appointment in a decent time frame instead of having to wait four months. The day of my appointment Dr. Syed was so amazing with answering questions and really explaining the pros and cons of having a spinal fusion done, which is what I needed. He didn't pressure me and made me feel so comfortable and there was something about him that was so calming. From my first appointment to post surgery he was easily accessible, his office staff is amazing and on time, his bedside manners were beyond what was to be expected. I can't recommend him enough. I read each of his reviews prior to surgery and wanted to assure those that are looking I am a whole new person thanks to him, and can finally start living life normally again.
About Dr. Omar Syed, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841459963
Education & Certifications
- Semmes Murphey Clinic
- Columbia University Med Ctr
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
157 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.