Dr. Omar Silvestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Silvestre, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Silvestre, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Silvestre works at
Locations
-
1
St. Anthony Rheumatology Center and IV Therapy13401 N Western Ave Ste 210, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (205) 934-5191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silvestre?
I like that he doesn’t push anything on you. Also his office is easy to communicate with via the app. I would recommend
About Dr. Omar Silvestre, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1679708259
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvestre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvestre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvestre works at
Dr. Silvestre has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvestre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvestre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.