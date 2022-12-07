See All Bariatric Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD

Bariatric Medicine
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Shamsi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 1240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-6140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Community Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Obesity
Sleep Apnea
Overweight
Obesity
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity - Colitis - Hypothyroidism - Cardiac Hypertrophy - Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 65 ratings
Patient Ratings (65)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shamsi?

Dec 07, 2022
Dr. Shamsi is very kind and willing to take the time it takes to make certain you understand. He is very patient and empathetic. I really enjoy our meetings.
Michael P — Dec 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shamsi to family and friends

Dr. Shamsi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shamsi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD.

About Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053599233
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Fellowship
Residency
  • St Joseph's Mercy Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamsi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shamsi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shamsi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shamsi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shamsi’s profile.

65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamsi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamsi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamsi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamsi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Omar Shamsi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.