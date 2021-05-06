Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Shahbaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
United Gastroenterologists341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 356-7483Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- PrimeCare Medical
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahbaz?
He is an amazing Doctor! Listens to you, and answers in layman's terms. HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Omar Shahbaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1417226366
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital (Chief Fellow)|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University Of Connecticut Health Center/john Dempsey Hospital|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine (Chief Resident)|University Of Conneticut
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- St. George's University School Of Medicine|ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahbaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahbaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahbaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahbaz works at
Dr. Shahbaz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahbaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahbaz speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahbaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahbaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.