Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Salem, MD
Dr. Omar Salem, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
The Toledo Clinic - Holland Sylvania Road4848 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 201, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Having visiting 3 other dermatologists with different issues with my 4 family members without results. We heard of Dr. Salem. Have gone to him for over ten years. He had the diagnosis and solution for all. He listens to concerns and cares. Really can't recommend him more he needs 10 Stars
About Dr. Omar Salem, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Salem accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
