Overview

Dr. Omar Saleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery



Dr. Saleem works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY, Massapequa, NY, Cedarhurst, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.