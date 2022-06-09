Dr. Omar Saleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Saleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Saleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Saleem works at
Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 536-2800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group123 Maple Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 295-6841
Ross Orthopedic Group PC161 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 280-6645
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr Saleem from Urgent Care with unbearable shoulder pain, he was kind, compassionate and eased my pain almost immediately. He gave me options on how to proceed without being pushy or rushing me out. I'm going back.... Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Omar Saleem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Montefiore North Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Saleem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleem has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleem speaks Hindi.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.