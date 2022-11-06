Overview

Dr. Omar Said, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital.



Dr. Said works at Broadway Medical Center in Westchester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.