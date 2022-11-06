See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Westchester, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Said, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (101)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omar Said, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital.

Dr. Said works at Broadway Medical Center in Westchester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascend Pain and Wellness
    947 S Mannheim Rd, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 550-7005
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sedation
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2022
    Dr Said is the best - he has integrity, is personable, and is wonderful at what he does! I was living with chronic back pain that didn’t get better despite I thought it was muscular but Dr Said quickly & correctly diagnosed it right away as facet arthritis. After quick and easy treatment I’m totally pain free for the first time in over a year! I couldn’t be happier.
    Michelle — Nov 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Omar Said, MD
    About Dr. Omar Said, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437481397
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clin Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Univiversity Medical Center - Chicago Illinois
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Joseph Hospital-Resurrection Health Care, Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Said has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Said works at Broadway Medical Center in Westchester, IL. View the full address on Dr. Said’s profile.

    Dr. Said has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Said, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Said appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

