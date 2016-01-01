Dr. Omar Rieche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rieche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Rieche, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omar Rieche, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.
Elite DNA Therapy4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 900-9862
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Omar Rieche, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629162813
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Rieche has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rieche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieche.
