Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Qureshi works at Coakley Family Dental in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.