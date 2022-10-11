See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fitchburg, MA
Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Qureshi works at Coakley Family Dental in Fitchburg, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pain Management PLLC
    33 Electric Ave Ste 102, Fitchburg, MA 01420 (978) 343-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Qureshi for a few years for severe back pain. I am very happy with the quality of care I receive from him directly, but I'm beginning to feel like I'm just a number now. Although this wasn't the case when I first started seeing Dr. Qureshi and his practice was smaller, it is now normal to wait at least 30 to 60 minutes to be seen for an appointment (even at 8 a.m.!), which is very disappointing. For example, just today I had a 2:15 p.m. appointment, didn't get into the patient waiting room until 2:50 p.m. (there were only two other people waiting when I arrived 5 minutes early) and then, I didn't see the physician assistant for another 5 minutes. I didn't learn until I said something today to the PA about the wait time that my PCP can manage my prescription (which is the only reason I go Dr. Qureshi's office every three months). Needless to say, I'll look to my doctor to manage this script so tha
    About Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    11 years of experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    1760776892
    • 1760776892
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Johns Hopkins University
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Qureshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qureshi works at Coakley Family Dental in Fitchburg, MA. View the full address on Dr. Qureshi’s profile.

    Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

