Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Qahwash works at Lansing Neurosurgery in East Lansing, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Neurosurgery
    1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 827-1800
  2. 2
    Royal Oak
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
  3. 3
    Beaumont Hospital - Troy
    44201 Dequindre Rd Ste 518, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    May 07, 2020
    Doctor Qahwash my family and I thank you for explaining everything in great details (Pros and Cons) prior to my major back operation. This was my first operation ever and you made me feel at ease. You was there by my bedside for your morning visits as well to answer all my questions, check on me and help ease the pain during recovery. This significantly meant a lot to me and my family. I appreciate your true professionalism. I am recovering well. Thank you!
    George P — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1669649406
    Education & Certifications

    • St. John Providence Health System, Detroit, Mi
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
