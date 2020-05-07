Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qahwash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO
Overview
Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Lansing Neurosurgery1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 827-1800
-
2
Royal Oak3555 W 13 Mile Rd # N220, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (877) 784-3667
-
3
Beaumont Hospital - Troy44201 Dequindre Rd Ste 518, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (877) 784-3667
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Qahwash my family and I thank you for explaining everything in great details (Pros and Cons) prior to my major back operation. This was my first operation ever and you made me feel at ease. You was there by my bedside for your morning visits as well to answer all my questions, check on me and help ease the pain during recovery. This significantly meant a lot to me and my family. I appreciate your true professionalism. I am recovering well. Thank you!
About Dr. Omar Qahwash, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1669649406
Education & Certifications
- St. John Providence Health System, Detroit, Mi
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qahwash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qahwash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qahwash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qahwash has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qahwash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qahwash speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qahwash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qahwash.
