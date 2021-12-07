Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from King Edward Memorial Hospital and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Punjabi works at
Locations
CEENTA SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates645 Amalia St Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 295-3255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Matthews724 Aubrey Bell Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 295-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Punjabi?
I have been a patient with Dr Punjabi since 2015. Excellent doctor I appreciate his dedication to his patients. I have sung his praises to my friends and have referred him to many friends.
About Dr. Omar Punjabi, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508022286
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northwestern University
- University of Miami
- King Edward Memorial Hospital
- D.G. Ruparel College
- Ophthalmology
