Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD1725 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 691-3642Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 2:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado?
He is very warm, caring and thorough. Takes time to listen.
About Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1770780017
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
- University of Puerto Rico|University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado works at
Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado has seen patients for Spermatocele, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz-Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.