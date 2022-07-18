Dr. Omar Najera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Najera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omar Najera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They graduated from University Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx.
Northeast Endocrinology7323 N Loop 1604 E Ste 601, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 650-3360
Northeast Endocrinology Associates5000 Schertz Pkwy, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 650-3360
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Najera truly has been the biggest help and the best doctor I've ever seen. He has been so patient and helpful throughout the process of my diagnosis and my health has been on the right track since I have seen him. He started doing research right away to see what would be best for me and went above and beyond to give me the best care possible. I am beyond grateful and I cannot express my gratitude enough. He truly saved my life. Thank you Dr. Najera!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1952741555
- University of Washington
- University Of Missouri Columbia Hospital
- University Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
- University of Texas El Paso
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Najera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Najera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Najera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Najera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.