Dr. Omar Nabulsi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Nabulsi works at Health Consultants Of New Jersey in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.