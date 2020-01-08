See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Berkeley, CA
Dr. Omar Murad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Murad, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Omar Murad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Murad works at Berkeley Endocrine Clinic, INC in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Berkeley Endocrine Clinic Inc.
    3000 Colby St Ste 203B, Berkeley, CA 94705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 883-9005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Eden Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murad?

    Jan 08, 2020
    I found Dr. Murad to be courteous, polite, and highly intelligent. His office staff was friendly and efficient, and I was seen right on time. He listened carefully to my questions and input, was thoughtful, knowledgeable, and explained things clearly. I feel confident that I will have the best care available under his care.
    — Jan 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Murad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Murad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murad to family and friends

    Dr. Murad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Murad, MD.

    About Dr. Omar Murad, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598738015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Brooklyn Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Staten Island Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Murad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murad works at Berkeley Endocrine Clinic, INC in Berkeley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murad’s profile.

    Dr. Murad has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Omar Murad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.