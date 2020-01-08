Overview

Dr. Omar Murad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Eden Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Murad works at Berkeley Endocrine Clinic, INC in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.