Cardiology
Dr. Omar Mufti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mufti works at The Cardiovascular Center, Redding, CA in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Cardiovascular Center
    2102 Civic Center Dr, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 241-1144
  2
    The Cardiovascular Center
    2425 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 (530) 241-1144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypothyroidism
Limb Pain
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Wheezing
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Syncope
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Heart Murmur
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomegaly
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Headache
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Insomnia
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Rash
Sinus Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Tinnitus
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 28, 2018
    I have had one appointment at CVC and it was a very comfortable one. The staff is super courteous. The office is one of the best in town. Both docs have a very good repo. I saw Dr. Mufti. He may seem tense but his attitude is great. And he knows his stuff so thats what matters most ! I would definitely see him again if needed. Highly reccomended !!
    Redding, CA — Feb 28, 2018
    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Pashto and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1235228263
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
    Residency
    • Wright State U Sch Med Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Wright State U Med Sch Affil Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ayub Medical College Abbottabad
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Dr. Omar Mufti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mufti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mufti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mufti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mufti works at The Cardiovascular Center, Redding, CA in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mufti’s profile.

    Dr. Mufti has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mufti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mufti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mufti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mufti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mufti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

