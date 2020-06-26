Dr. Omar Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Moore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
NeuroDoc3003 Claire Ln Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (407) 499-0515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Saw Dr. Moore in the hospital two different days after my stroke. He was very Thorough In explaining the what, how and why of my stroke, and answering any questions we had. He also explained the importance of therapy.
About Dr. Omar Moore, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1487072245
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University Of West Florida, Pensacola
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.