Dr. Omar Mobin-Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobin-Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Mobin-Uddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Mobin-Uddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mobin-Uddin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Brunswick Office10 Plum St Ste 600, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 546-3910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mobin-Uddin?
Dr. Uddin is an outstanding physician. But he is much more than that. Dr. Uddin is compassionate, kind, friendly and supportive. His work is a life-calling. He answers all questions in a clear manner. Thank you Dr.Uddin.
About Dr. Omar Mobin-Uddin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235126327
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobin-Uddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobin-Uddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobin-Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobin-Uddin works at
Dr. Mobin-Uddin has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Goniotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobin-Uddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobin-Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobin-Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobin-Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobin-Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.