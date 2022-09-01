Overview

Dr. Omar Mobin-Uddin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mobin-Uddin works at Glaucoma Institute in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Goniotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.