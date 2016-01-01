Dr. Omar Minai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Minai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Minai, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hopewell, VA. They completed their fellowship with Cleve Clin Found
Dr. Minai works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates of the Tri Cities, PC602 N 6TH AVE, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 445-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minai?
About Dr. Omar Minai, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1508820986
Education & Certifications
- Cleve Clin Found
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minai works at
Dr. Minai has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.