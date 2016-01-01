Overview

Dr. Omar Manlapaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duncanville, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Manlapaz works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Duncanville, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.