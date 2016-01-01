Overview

Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Maarouf works at Jefferson Endocrinology Associates in Bala Cynwyd, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

