Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maarouf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Maarouf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Renal Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Renal Associates33 S 9th St Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maarouf?
About Dr. Omar Maarouf, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1376788299
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maarouf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maarouf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maarouf works at
Dr. Maarouf has seen patients for Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maarouf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Maarouf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maarouf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maarouf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maarouf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.