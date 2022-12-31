See All Ophthalmologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Omar Krad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Omar Krad, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Omar Krad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Krad works at Eye Associates of Orange County in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates Of Orange County - Mission Viejo
    27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 368-6688
  2. 2
    Eye Associates Of Orange County - Santa Ana
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 205, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 557-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krad?

    Dec 31, 2022
    I recently had cataract surgery on both eyes with the LAL (Light Adjustable Lenses). The surgery went great both times and I felt completely at-ease with Dr. Krad before and after the surgeries. His upbeat but honest approach to eye problems is very refreshing. I am happy with the recommendations he gave me and I'm on my way to having good vision again after many years of struggling!
    Matt Johnson — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Omar Krad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Omar Krad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krad to family and friends

    Dr. Krad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Omar Krad, MD.

    About Dr. Omar Krad, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669635132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital, IL
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Krad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Krad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Krad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Omar Krad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.