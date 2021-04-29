Dr. Omar Klobocista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klobocista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Klobocista, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Omar Klobocista, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Victory Medical Group Pllc220 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-1080
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Great doctor. Treated us well. Thank you.
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093040115
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Klobocista has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klobocista accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klobocista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klobocista works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Klobocista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klobocista.
