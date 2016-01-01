Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omar Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-2682
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
About Dr. Omar Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1669031811
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.