Dr. Omar Kazi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Omar Kazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Kazi works at Central Florida Eye Clinic in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Visual Field Defects and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alafaya Office
    2822 S Alafaya Trl Ste 150, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 674-7333
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (21)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Médico que trabaja con calma , explica al detalle los exámenes que realiza y por que , no opina si no está absolutamente seguro , y realiza exámenes hasta completar su diagnóstico clínico , lo recomiendo 100%
    GRP — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Omar Kazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831134071
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Reading Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
