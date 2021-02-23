See All Interventional Cardiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Omar Jeroudi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omar Jeroudi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Jeroudi works at Omar M Jeroudi, MD in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omar M Jeroudi, MD
    17490 Highway 3 Ste A300, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Computed Tomography Angiography (CTA) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mechanical Circulatory Support System Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Omar Jeroudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982047676
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
