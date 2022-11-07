Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD is a Dermatologist in Milford, CT. They graduated from New York University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Ibrahimi works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Skin Institute60 Commerce Park Ste C, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 428-4440
-
2
Integrative Medical Solutions PC999 Summer St Ste 205, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 428-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahimi?
I am so pleased with Dr Ibrahimi and his superb bedside manner. The staff is also A+ I highly recommend.
About Dr. Omar Ibrahimi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1508061128
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- New York University / College of Medicine
- NYU
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahimi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahimi works at
Dr. Ibrahimi has seen patients for Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ibrahimi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.