Dr. Hyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omar Hyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Hyder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hyder works at
Locations
Lipid and Prevention Program East Providence Ri950 Warren Ave Ste 201, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Best cardiologist around. My opinion, he is a superstar in the making!
About Dr. Omar Hyder, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295937431
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
