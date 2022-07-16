Dr. Omar Husein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Husein, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Husein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Husein works at
Locations
-
1
Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS1424 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 928-1287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husein?
Dr Husein is an amazing Dr. He took his time to explain what needed to be done with my surgery. Answered every question. I am only 10 days post op and had stitches recovered today. What a gentlemen!!!!! Today when Doctors rush you in and rush you out, not in this office. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Husein! I wish he could be my general MD!!!! Don’t hesitate to go to Dr Husein.
About Dr. Omar Husein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285671545
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine MC
- Ohio State U MC
- Univ Of Ca
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husein works at
Dr. Husein has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Orbital Fracture and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Husein speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Husein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.