Dr. Omar Husein, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Omar Husein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.

Dr. Husein works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Orbital Fracture and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS
    1424 N McDonald Rd Ste 101, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 928-1287
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2022
    Dr Husein is an amazing Dr. He took his time to explain what needed to be done with my surgery. Answered every question. I am only 10 days post op and had stitches recovered today. What a gentlemen!!!!! Today when Doctors rush you in and rush you out, not in this office. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Husein! I wish he could be my general MD!!!! Don’t hesitate to go to Dr Husein.
    Denise C — Jul 16, 2022
    About Dr. Omar Husein, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285671545
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine MC
    • Ohio State U MC
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Husein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husein works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. View the full address on Dr. Husein’s profile.

    Dr. Husein has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Orbital Fracture and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Husein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

