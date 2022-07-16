Overview

Dr. Omar Husein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Husein works at Spokane Valley Ear, Nose, & Throat, PS in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Orbital Fracture and Tongue-Tie along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.