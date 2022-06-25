Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD
Dr. Omar Henriquez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
Family Spine and Pain Care Institute LLC1525 Tamiami Trl S Ste 601, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 237-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vocatus Medical Management Services4513 Executive Dr, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 591-2803
- 3 18669 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 237-0050
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- Cigna
All my visits were very satisfactory and informative. Dr. Hernandez listens for you to explain any problems that you may have. He takes the time to answer all questions. You do not feel at all rushed. His entire staff also very professional. As an retired RN with 44 years in nursing I worked from Boston to Honolulu. I would definitely rank Dr. Omar Hernandez and his team to be exceptional.
- Pain Management
- English, Spanish
- University Of Florida, Gainesville, Fl
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Henriquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriquez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriquez speaks Spanish.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.