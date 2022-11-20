Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamoui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Locations
Shoreline UroCare11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 405, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-5978Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Omar Hamoui & his Brother both did surgery on me..I had Cancer in my right tube and they removed both my right kidney and my tube..It was done on December 13 2018 I’ve only been seeing Dr.Omar and he’s the most friendliest caring Doctor that I’ve ever met..His staff is fantastic also..I think a lot of him and his Brother & Father .I would recommend him and his family to anyone and everyone...I give him 5 stars..
About Dr. Omar Hamoui, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamoui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamoui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamoui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamoui works at
Dr. Hamoui has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamoui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamoui speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamoui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamoui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamoui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Hamoui can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.