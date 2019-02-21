Dr. Omar Hadidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Hadidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Omar Hadidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Locations
Omar Hadidi1200 Binz St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 241-9965
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with this cardiologist. Answered all my questions and has an exceptional bed side manner! Thank you Dr. Omar Hadidi for seeing me on such short notice!!
About Dr. Omar Hadidi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194024414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hadidi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadidi has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadidi.
