Dr. Omar Guerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Guerra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Central del Caribe and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Guerra works at
Locations
Suburban Surgical Associates555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-4644
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately I required immediate surgery on a hernia in my stomach. Dr. Guerra was on call that night. I was blessed because not familiar with him I asked the nurses and they all said he is the best. I am in total agreement. Made constant visit to me everyday and very kind and caring. He kept saying I want you to leave in good shape. Great personality and bedside manners. I am very impressed and in agreement with all of the nurses.
About Dr. Omar Guerra, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ
- St Louis Univ
- Univ Central del Caribe
- St. Louis University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerra speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
