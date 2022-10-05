See All General Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Overview

Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Ghanem works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oct 05, 2022
Dr. Ghanem saved my life, not only because he is a phenomenal doctor and surgeon, but because he listens to his patients intently and puts each of the pieces together. I went from a hopeless case on Hospice, having had one operation after another, being left without hope, to meeting Dr. Ghanem and having him listen to me explaining to him about constantly throwing up bile. Instead of telling me it was impossible, he tested, confirmed, explained how rare it is for so many things that were going on in my situation, but he fought for me. He gave me my life back. My family and I cannot ever thank him enough for helping us. Dr. Ghanem and his staff are exceptional. You will be treated with kindness, respect and honesty every visit. He is worthy of the trust placed in him, he will honor it and provide excellent care.
ECotton — Oct 05, 2022
About Dr. Omar Ghanem, MD

  • General Surgery
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF BALAMAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

