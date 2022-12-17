Overview

Dr. Omar Faridi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Faridi works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.