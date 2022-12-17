Dr. Omar Faridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Faridi, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Faridi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0464
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-1236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Branford Rehabilitation Center1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great, visit! Dr Faridi took his time with my exam, explained all of his findings, and answered all of my questions. He and his staff were knowledgeable, courteous, and efficient. I will definitely go back.
About Dr. Omar Faridi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faridi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faridi has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Faridi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.