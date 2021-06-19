Overview

Dr. Omar Fadhli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Fadhli works at Florida ENT Adult & Pediatric, Inc. in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.