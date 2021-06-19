Dr. Omar Fadhli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadhli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Fadhli, MD
Overview
Dr. Omar Fadhli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Fadhli works at
Locations
Florida Ent. Adult & Pediatric PA1162 CYPRESS GLEN CIR, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 343-0999
Orlando Urogynecology400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 343-9006
Celebration Surgery Center LLC410 Celebration Pl Ste 408, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fadhli?
Dr. Fadhli helped clear my temp hearing loss (on my right ear) right before my Birthday! Thank you Dr. Fadhli!
About Dr. Omar Fadhli, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922160951
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Univ Tx Med Sch At Houston, General Surgery
- University of Texas MD Anderson Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadhli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadhli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadhli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fadhli works at
Dr. Fadhli has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fadhli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fadhli speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadhli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadhli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadhli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadhli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.