Dr. Omar Eton, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Omar Eton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. 

Dr. Eton works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 524-2723
    Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute
    183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 827-6068
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bedsores
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Headache
Hernia
Insomnia
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Melanoma
Migraine
Myeloma
Nausea
Obesity
Rash
Rosacea
Shingles
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Omar Eton and his team are remarkable and knowledgeable. Dr. Eton has an excellent awareness into the latest research. He called me to show concern regarding a non-cancer issue just to check in with me - what caring and compassion!
    mitchb — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Omar Eton, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275736050
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw|Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omar Eton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

